Letter: Rosemont Mine / Keep Tucson Livable

Keep Tucson Livable
According to Arizona Mining Review, the proposed Rosemont Copper Mine in the Santa Rita‘s could become the third largest copper mine in America. Approximately 120,000 people of the one million who live in Pima County live within a 12 mile radius. These areas are at lower elevations than the proposed mine; downtown Tucson, only 25 miles away being the lowest. Blasting, dust, noise, lights and heavy road traffic will be the conditions in nearby Green Valley, Sahaurita, Corona de Tucson and Vail. Particulate matter in dust and toxic fumes from possible processing can cause permanent lung damage and exacerbate respiratory conditions. As a retired nurse, I know from experience that it’s better to prevent disease rather than treat the suffering it inflicts. Furthermore, 8.9 million gallons of water will be used daily, billions in profits go to Canada and China gets the copper. This mine must be stopped if we want Tucson to survive and thrive.
Elaine Wolter
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.