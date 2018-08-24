Re: the Aug. 20 article "3 lawsuits over Rosemont Mine headed to court in continuation of 11-year fight."
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s responsibilities include the stewardship of our most basic necessity of life: water. Studies have provided strong evidence that this mine’s toxic discharges into Cienega Creek watershed that will negatively affect the water supply of one million people.
Mine proponents claim the mine will bring high paying jobs. But at what cost? The proposed site abuts areas that attract not only locals but tourists from all over the world. This vibrant tourist industry will result in a continuous long term economic benefit far exceeding the mine’s relatively short term economic benefit.
Mining companies, after extracting nature’s bounty, leave a fractured earth, the cleanup paid mostly by taxpayers. The Santa Ritas are just the wrong place for this mine.
Daryl Alderson
Downtown
