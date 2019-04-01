I would like to know why the Star buried the article about the most urgent local issue in the back of today’s paper. It is especially puzzling since the person who wrote your email newsletter today quoted this headline as the go-to article in the paper: “Rosemont Mine opponents file suit against Army Corps permit.” Today’s headline was neither interesting nor time-sensitive. Surely the proposed total devastation of an entire ecosystem that provides 20% of Tucson’s water and much of the area’s economic base, drinking water, and quality of life would resonate much more profoundly with readers and prospective readers than the Mueller report.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.