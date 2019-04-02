RE: the March 28 article "Rosemont Mine opponents sue to overturn water permit."
So let me get this straight with regard to the Army Corps of Engineers' reasoning for granting its final permit to proceed with the mine.
The Corps is required, under the Clean Water Act, to analyze the effect and impact of waste rock tailings and the open pit itself, on the federally regulated washes in the area of the mine.
But, the impacted washes are to be filled with the material produced from clearing off the mine site before actually starting to dig into the mine itself.
Therefore the washes that would be effected will simply disappear and no longer exist.
It's magic. No washes left to be impacted. Therefore no impact to be analyzed.
It's more than magical--It's miraculous.
Who needs these pesky regulations?
Permission granted.
A. Lawrence Glynn
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.