There was a protest yesterday of the Rosemont Mine in front of the Federal Building. I expected to see pictures on the front page, but there was nothing about it!! This is a huge issue for Pima County and Tucson and the Daily Star was AWOL!! I think this in inexcusable. I am not part of the Save the Scenic Santa Rita group, but I oppose the mine, and I was at the protest. This is very poor, rather zero, coverage of a critical issue to this area.
Christine Schwamberger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.