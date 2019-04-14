The letters against Rosemont have been on point and very persuasive. One issue not covered is its use of Highway 83, which is the gateway to wonderful small communities, beautiful lands, and delightful ecotourism opportunities. Left out has been any mention, either in those letters or from Rosemont and its supporters, of the impact the mine will have on this 25-mile, two lane highway built and maintained for automobiles years ago--not mining trucks. Rosemont's own early expert written assessment was that its use of this roadway will increase accidents and deaths. For all of the money Hudbay intends to spend on mitigation, nowhere has it offered not to use 83 for its trucks and to build its own separate roadways. There will be devastating accidents, injuries, and deaths if this deliberate omission becomes a reality.
David Lieberthal
Sonoita
