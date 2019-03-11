Drive a few hours east to Morenci, Arizona and look at one of the world's largest open-pit copper mine with reserves of 3.2 billion tons. I was raised in this town and know first hand about environmental devastation. This man-made destruction is visible from our space station. Someday, the Rosemont mine will closely resemble Morenci. The water, toxic waste, and wildlife issues have been studied and ignored. Supporters argue that we need more copper, but don't tell you that worldwide there is no shortage. Chile, Peru, China, Mexico, and Indonesia are the world's top copper producers and it is said nearly 6 trillion tons of estimated copper resources exist. US Geological surveys show there are approximately 200 years of unclaimed resources are available. In addition, nearly 80% of all copper mined is recycled. So we will have more jobs and more tax revenue, but this beautiful wilderness will cease to exist. When it's gone, it's gone. Once again, greed and the mighty dollar triumph over our environment.
Judy Bullington
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.