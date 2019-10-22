Re: the Oct. 20 article "Report: AZ will wrestle with finding water for its suburbs."
The Star article regarding a report generated by Arizona State University's water institute clearly underscores what many people have been saying about the Rosemont mine for years. We simply do not have enough water in this area to support another mine along with suburban development.
Green Valley was mentioned specifically in the report as a suburb which will face future water challenges, yet the Rosemont mine that would draw water directly from that areas aquifer was somehow approved. It is becoming increasingly clear that when it comes to water policy in Arizona, the right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing. Throw in lobbyists, special interests and a current federal government which cares zero about prudent resource management and you have a recipe for future disaster.
What good are the estimated jobs created if the area cannot support population growth alone? Competent water management policy in Arizona is critical and this study factually backs that the court ruling to block approval of the Rosemont mine was correct.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
