Re: the Aug. 20 article "3 lawsuits over Rosemont Mine headed to court in continuation of 11-year fight."
Water or copper? Which is more important? The answer is clear: WATER. In our hot parched landscape that is getting hotter and dryer every year, we should be protecting every drop of precious water. Unfortunately, your article about the proposed Rosemont open pit copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains made it sound like ripping the mountain apart to dig up the deeply buried copper ore is a good plan.
In reality, it would be a tragedy for our region. It would pollute a critical watershed that supplies us with 20 percent of our drinking water and, ultimately, would dry up beautiful Cienega Creek as well as nearby streams and the eastern slopes of the northern Santa Ritas. The copper goes to China. The money goes to investors. And we get left with an environmental disaster — in perpetuity.
Kathy Altman
West side
