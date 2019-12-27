Letter: Rosemont Mine
Letter: Rosemont Mine

Curious that a writer uses "national security" as a reason for supporting Hudbay's appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocks the proposed copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains. Since when does a private company located in a foreign country owe any allegiance to America? Hudbay can just as well sell American copper to a foreign adversary, like China for example, as sell it in the United States. This supposed national security argument is fatally flawed, not the judge's decision.

Morris Lenk

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

