in response to "Mort Rosenblum: The true cost of Rosemont mine", I think we need to realize that rather than reducing tourism, the mine will actually INCREASE visitor spending as vendors, and others flock to the mine to do business with them. Tourist will come to SEE the mine, as they have to many mines around the country. the mine is not going to destroy the desert and beauty that surround Tuscon. Sorry Chicken Little, but the Sky is NOT FALLING. The same people want to decry the mine turn around and support "green" energy. They do not realize that to supply the needed copper for wind turbines and electric vehicles do not realize that the "Green New Deal" would require a DOUBLING of world copper production, just to meet the USA demands for copper. Come on people, let's be real and realize the real benefits of the mine. It is time to stop obstructing and start benefiting.
Marty Col
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.