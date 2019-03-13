Mort Rosenblums recent article on the proposed Rosemont mine was insightful. His measure of tourism vs. mine revenues indicates that tourism creates a more sustainable stream of revenue for the state. If the mine were to be built, this beautiful and pristine place would be gone. The majority of the copper and its revenues would go to foreign countries and the resulting blight would be ours forever. Our water resources would be vulnerable. My husband and I live 12 miles from the proposed mine and wonder what it would be like with trucks rumbling up and down scenic highway 82 all day. I hope the voice of the people will be heard and the EPA will veto the permit.
Joan Pevarnik
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.