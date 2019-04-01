RE: the March 27 article "Rosemont Mine would be a disaster for Southern Arizona."
There are many things in this world I don't understand, but I especially don't understand our destructive relationship to the natural world. Given the evidence cited by Gayle Hartmann in her opinion piece on the Rosemont Mine (Arizona Daily Star, March 27), how can anyone of clear mind and good conscience be willing to accept this travesty? If we can't protect the Santa Rita Mountains and the Santa Cruz watershed from ruin for profit, what does that say about us as caretakers of the natural world in which we all live?
Randall S. Smith
Midtown
