As a resident of Tucson, I’m deeply concerned about the impact of the Rosemont Mine and the devastating effects it will have on the beautiful Santa Rita Mountains, especially since the Environmental Protection Agency, Pima County and other agencies oppose it.
I was pleased to hear that there is litigation against the decision made by the Corps of Engineers, who gave the mine a green light to move forward on construction. A green light that, ironically, its own district office in Los Angeles did not recommend. The massive waste of precious desert water the mine will use and pollute----4.8 million gallons/day--is profane. When you live in a desert, water use must be managed and used prudently and judiciously. Something Pima County, the City of Tucson and their residents have practiced for decades.
In the words of Ansel Adams: “ It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment.”
Linda Dugan
Midtown
