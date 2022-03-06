Letter: Rosemont Mine

Re: the March 1 letter "Yes on the Rosemont Mine."
A recent naive letter writer advocated allowing the Rosemont mine to go forward so as to reduce our country's dependence on foreign minerals. A foreign company owns Rosemont and the adjacent Copper World proposed mine sites. We would not get the copper, rather it would be sold on international commodities exchanges, likely to China, with profits to the owners. All we would get will be an even more severely depleted aquifer and permanent environmental and aesthetic destruction of a large portion of the Santa Rita Mountains. Perhaps that copper is best kept underground as a national strategic mineral reserve for this country, thus leaving the water and mountains for our greater benefit.
Brian McCarthy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.