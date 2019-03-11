Rosemont Mine has finally been given the OK to build the mine in the Santa Rita Mountains. According to reports, the copper there will take about 20 years to extract. If a person goes to work there at the age of 20 or 25, when the mine closes they will be out of work with still half of their work life ahead of them and they will need to relocate to continue their mining career. So after only 20 years, Tucson will lose 500 good paying jobs and be left with a huge scar on the mountain and the degradation of an ecosystem that may never recover. Is it worth it? I think not.
Sandra Hays
Northwest side
