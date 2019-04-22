The permit for Rosemont Mine was approved about the same time as the Colorado River drought plan is on the verge of becoming law. The drought plan calls for cutbacks on the amount of water Arizona, California and Nevada will be able to draw from the Colorado River. This is only an interim step as further cutbacks will need to be approved by 2026, only seven years away. Rosemont Mine will use vast amounts of water. Climate predictions call for warmer temperatures and less rainfall in Arizona. We need this dwindling supply of water for our current population and not a huge new mine. The federal agencies, such as EPA and Army Corps of Engineers, that approved this permit don't live in Arizona and don't have to suffer the environmental consequences of their action.
Anne Edwards
West side
