Andre Lauzon, vice president of Arizona Business Unit, for Hudbay Minerals says the approval of the Rosemont Mine by the Army corp of Engineers is a win for the Southern Arizona community. Not so.
Tucson has a long history of contamination of our aquifer with TCE, 1,4-Dioxane, and more recently PFAS and PFOS. I was a founder of Tucsonans for a Clean Environment (TCE) and am very familiar with the consequences. We cannot allow further risks to our groundwater.
Now an open toxic pit will be blasted right in the middle of the aquifer permanently destroying 7,000 years of native history but there will be an exhibit in their office honoring the native history. Out of touch, clueless.
Eduardo Quintana
West side
