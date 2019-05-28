My wife and I just returned to Tucson after a 7 day RV trip around our beautiful state. One of our stops was at Walnut Canyon National monument. A placard describes how a number of rooms in the ancient cliff dwellings “were destroyed by visitors who came armed with shovels and left with souvenirs-an acceptable, even promoted practice during the late 1800s…” After concerned visitors and local citizens lobbied for federal protection, President Woodrow Wilson set this treasure aside as a national monument. I couldn’t help but see how history is repeating itself, but this time the destruction will be called the Rosemont Mine. Toronto based Hudbay Minerals Inc. will dig a huge open pit copper mine to allow the mining of copper for 20 years. The Santa Rita Mountain’s will be scarred forever. Again, we will watch as a national treasure is looted. Visitors and local citizens will be outraged, but will anyone be able to stop the carnage this time?
KENNETH COHN
Northwest side
