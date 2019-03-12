In his excellent piece of March 10, Rosemont go-ahead casts aside EPA fears over Water, Reporter Tony Davis reports that The Army Corps of Engineers has issued the final permit required for the Rosemont Mine Project over the strong objections of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Rosemont Project was ill- conceived from its very inception, and represents yet another desecrating assault on our shared and essential habitat. In this era of drought and looming water shortages, Rosemont makes absolutely no sense, even for the shareholders of the Hudbay Corporation, its Canadian-based developer. To justify it decision, the Army Corps states repeatedly that Rosemont will only affect 13% of the watershed. If I drink a glass of water that is 87% clean, but 13% has cyanide in it, the result will be deadly. We have to wake up the reality of our finite resources and their fragility before it is too late.
Greg Hart
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.