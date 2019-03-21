To the Editor:
Promise them anything, but give them cancer and birth defects. To read Andre Lauzon’s article, you’d think every day will be Christmas in Pima County, with HudBay our Santa Claus. If you should run into Mr. Lauzon on his way to the bank, ask him about HudBay’s human rights record in Guatemala and Peru, or the toxic mess they are leaving behind in Flin Flon, Manitoba. If he tells you the truth, you’ll know what awaits us in Pima County. My grandfather came to the Sonoran Desert in the late 1800’s and taught me to honor the 4,000 years of humankind’s love and care for the Santa Ritas. You can’t atone for desecrating one part of the earth by glossing another. HudBay should return Rosemont Valley to the Native people, who consecrated it long before HudBay slithered into Pima county.
Steve Brown
West side
