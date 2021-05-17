Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Rd., from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
If they also mine on the west side, they would certainly be using even more of our precious ground water, and/or CAP water. In southern Arizona, water is a far more important resource than copper! No mining should be permitted in the Santa Rita Mountains.
Ellen Garms
Southeast side
