Letter: Rosemont Mine
Letter: Rosemont Mine

So, southwest is basically in a drought, right? It's only going to get worse, right? Why then is Rosemont Mine still in our possible future? If we the people run out of water, then so will the mine. Since it will use vast amounts in their mining, our drinking water will only run out faster. Why continue to consider Rosemont Mine being allowed to open? I would think our survival is more important than a Canadian company.

Then again I'm only one thirsty person speaking here. Where are the rest of you???

Joyce Harrison

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

