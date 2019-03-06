The ASARCO Mission Mine South of Tucson is located COMPLETELY within the Tohono O'Odham Indian reservation; I worked there for 12 years and as a heavy truck driver, we would go from the main pit to the San Xavier North pit, a distance of 2-3 miles . Many times I would see deer, bobcats, javelina, rabbits, wild horses, etc. on the road . At the San Xavier North pit, there was a water pipe stand water trucks would use to fill the 10,000 gallon water trucks, and the overspill would fill a small waterhole that wild horses would use to drink. Many workers would want to buy wild horses from the Tribe but would be told they were not for sale. Now all of a sudden the Tohono O'Odham and other tribes are against the Rosemont Mine!!?? All wild life in that area to the trucks, etc. No different in this case
Hector Montano
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.