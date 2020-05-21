Letter: Rosemont Mine
View Comments

Letter: Rosemont Mine

Although I have little interest in the Rosemont Mine, I can't help but note that you always show it from a bird's eye view, which is also the ugliest angle possible. Wouldn't it be more appropriate (and fairer) to depict it as it would appear to a driver on the nearest road? Birds probably don't care what it looks like and very few human beings would ever see it from above.

Jim Reinertson

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: inadaquate tracing

The Arizona Republic quotes the Pima County Health Services Director, Dr. Bob England, as saying, ". . .microlevel contact tracing doesn't mak…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News