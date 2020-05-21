Letter: Rosemont Mine

Although I have little interest in the Rosemont Mine, I can't help but note that you always show it from a bird's eye view, which is also the ugliest angle possible. Wouldn't it be more appropriate (and fairer) to depict it as it would appear to a driver on the nearest road? Birds probably don't care what it looks like and very few human beings would ever see it from above.
Jim Reinertson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!