The problem with the Rosemont mine is our current mining law was passed in 1872. At that time there was no better higher value of any piece of land then to make it a mine. The 1977 mining law requires company's to minimize environmental damage and reclaim the land. That still leaves mining as the highest value use of any piece of land. In Southern Arizona the aquifer that supplies water and sustains our ecosystem has no value under current law. Rosemont will dig pits large enough to physically disrupt the aquifer while simultaneously pumping vast amounts of groundwater. Planned use of CAP water to "offset" that pumping, a poor idea to begin with, is no longer feasible with CAP cut backs. Our laws need to change so that land and water that sustains our environment, in our case a large desert city, take priority in being the higher value use of our desert lands.