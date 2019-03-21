A more accurate characterization might be the Trump Administration's "heavy hand" in limiting the scope of agency review. Agency personnel from the Forest Service, the Corp of Engineers, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Bureau of Land Management face daunting decisions. They either toe the Administration's policy line as dictated by regional appointees and the acting Secretary of Interior, Secretary of the Army and Secretary of Agriculture or they find their careers derailed by unwanted transfers, demotions or early retirement.
The Administration has done its best to hollow out the leadership ranks of qualified, dedicated and competent civil servants and fill the void with political stooges.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
