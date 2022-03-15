Letter: Rosemont recharge of CAP water in basins south of Tucson

Be a good neighbor Tucson
Since the CAP Board’s approval Rosemont Copper’s 10-year water storage agreement, the Mayor and Council have shown its opposition to having Hudbay voluntarily recharge approximately 1250-acre feet of their allocation of CAP water in the lower basin. Their disdain for Rosemont Copper is blinding their vision of good water policy for the future. The CAP board recognized recharging at this location is good water management and helps our neighbors to the south, Sahuarita and Green Valley
Hudbay continues to follow through on their agreement to build the water lines that will allow our friends to the south to have direct access to the CAP in the future regardless of the status of the Rosemont projects.
There is roughly 7000-acre feet of recharge capacity in the lower basin recharge facility. It’s time the city officials act as good neighbors and either utilize the lower basin for recharge or let Hudbay do it.
Rick Grinnell
Co-Founder
Southern Arizona Business Coalition
Rick Grinnell
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.