The Rosemont Mine will pump millions of gallons of water from the Santa Cruz River aquifer (water Tucson needs) via a large pipe system and pumping stations which will extend eastward for the entire length of the north slopes of the Santa Rita Mountains. There will also be large electrical transmission lines and support towers. They will very visibly go over the northeast ridge of the mountains to the mine. These, along with the mine itself, will cause visual and aesthetic destruction of the beautiful scenery. The mine, water use and utility lines are being approved based on antiquated laws, yet are we powerless to save our mountain views for purely aesthetic reasons?
Brian McCarthy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.