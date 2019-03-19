It’s all about the cost externalities. This is the last remaining living watershed in the entire State of Arizona. We have lost our memories of the living Gila, Santa Cruz, and Colorado watersheds. That was a nice advertisement in Sunday’s editorial section from Rosemont’s CEO. A tiny set aside for endangered birds and frogs, traffic mitigation, and a museum of extinct species… I’m sorry, you folks seem like real nice people and all; but John McCain didn’t get our permission for this.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has been devastating waterways across the country for more than 100 years. We are the stewards of this land. It would be a sacrilege to desecrate these mountains for the copper that we toss out in our greediness for the latest gadget.
Wait another 20 years – the copper will be worth more and the watershed will have fallen victim to global warming by then.
cynthia duncan
Midtown
