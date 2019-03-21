I just read the article, including, the four reasons given by the Corps of Engineers for giving the approval to Hudbay to destroy all the beauty and holy places of the Santa Rita’s! A fifth reason should have listed the 100 million dollars Hudbay claims to have alredy been spent. I don’t think the mining company is the only entity that is going to make money on this project! Infer what you will about this statement, all you proponents of this project!
Benito Whatley
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.