On behalf of the Pantano Rotary Club Foundation, I would like to thank the Tucson Kino Rotary Club for its generous donation of funds for our Eco Filters Project in Union Victoria Village in Guatemala. With their $350 donation, we are able to purchase 10 eco filters and move closer to our goal of 130 for the village of 110 families and village community areas (school, church, health clinic, village center, etc.). Clean water is at a premium due to an unclean water source.
As part of this project, each family and village service group will participate in training to effectively use and maintenance of the eco filters as well as training in clean water and effective hygiene and sanitation practices. Embedded in the project is a filter replacement plan. Each family and village service group contributes 5 quetzals (65 cents) per month toward the purchase of their replacement filter every two years.
Through their donation and partnership, we are able to increase the likelihood village members having clean water and improved healthy living conditions. Additionally, villagers will have a sustainable program for working together to have clean water, demonstrating clean water health practices for their children, and improve the quality of life in their village.
Other Tucson community members wanting to participate in this project can go to www.pantanorotary.com, review this clean water project and choose to donate.
Gene Medina
President, Pantano Rotary Club Foundation
