Letter: RTA Extension - City Remains In RTA

Re: the Jan. 29 article "After give-and-take, city remains in RTA."
Hooray to Ted Maxwell for putting forth a solution and for Mayor Ed Honea, Supervisor Rex Scott, and even though he is not mentioned I am certain City of Tucson Manager Mike Ortega with the support of Mayor Romero, together with the rest of the Board for finding a way to have the City of Tucson remain in the RTA. Roads do not stop at city limits and regional planning and funding is far more efficient than separate plans by each community. Conditions arose that were not considered in the original plan and relief was needed for the City of Tucson. At the same time funding needs to be assured for the smaller cities that surround the City of Tucson. Finding a way to navigate the many needs will continue but at least we will find those solutions from within an organization that best serves the interests of all of the citizens of the region.
Chris Sheafe
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.