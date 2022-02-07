 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: RTA Extension - City Remains In RTA
View Comments

Letter: RTA Extension - City Remains In RTA

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 29 article "After give-and-take, city remains in RTA."

Hooray to Ted Maxwell for putting forth a solution and for Mayor Ed Honea, Supervisor Rex Scott, and even though he is not mentioned I am certain City of Tucson Manager Mike Ortega with the support of Mayor Romero, together with the rest of the Board for finding a way to have the City of Tucson remain in the RTA. Roads do not stop at city limits and regional planning and funding is far more efficient than separate plans by each community. Conditions arose that were not considered in the original plan and relief was needed for the City of Tucson. At the same time funding needs to be assured for the smaller cities that surround the City of Tucson. Finding a way to navigate the many needs will continue but at least we will find those solutions from within an organization that best serves the interests of all of the citizens of the region.

Chris Sheafe

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremend…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News