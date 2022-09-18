Letter: RTA is highway robbery

The rock classic "We Won't Get Fooled Again" by The Who is a rebellious ballad and appropriate response to the sick drumbeat by City leaders, currently leveraging support for an "RTA Next." The first RTA is finally ending after stealing 20 years of working class peoples' taxes, for earth-wrecking pork road projects! Tucson just got another road tax this spring, but it is never enough. This is highway robbery, in the face of housing, economic and environmental crises.

The political math is simple - the RTA dies (deservedly) without City voters. And it's painfully obvious that the stagnant leadership running the RTA is corrupted by the dullest obedience to developers' agendas. If there would be any taxation imposed ever again it should mandate leaders to deal with the climate emergency that is killing people, and will melt our roads, and vaporize all the street-chalk paintings we can dream of.

Dwight Metzger

South Tucson