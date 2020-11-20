Letter: RTA Next Plan

Thank you Mr. McGovern for your recent guest opinion piece about the Citizens Advisory Committee and the RTA’s planning process. However, your written message is contrary to the actions of the CAC.
There is no longer a call to the audience in the CAC meetings when anyone could provide input for the committee and the public to hear and review. With the call to the audience eliminated how do you suggest the public weigh in?
It can be very difficult to attend the CAC meetings since they are held during work hours. Therefore, to support transparency the meeting minutes should be a complete record of the content of the meetings, but that is far from reality. The CAC meeting minutes report staff actions and votes, but do not include any comments, questions, or feedback from the committee members. Where is the transparency?
I hope future CAC actions will be more in line with your reassuring words.
Ruth Reiman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
