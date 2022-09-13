Letter: RTA Optics

The picture of heavy rush hour traffic on 1st Avenue with a commuter cyclist in the bike lane made me shudder. I have ridden a bike in Tucson going on 60 years as well as lead a group ride. Tucson offers so many more safe and sane options, especially given we are without any police presence for enforcing distracted commuters texting, juggling a phone/coffee, etc. All bike commuters - please take 5 minutes to plan the road less traveled for traversing town. North/South Mountain Ave for this commuter is about 5 blocks east of 1st Ave and has not even a tenth the traffic. A 5 minute reroute is much better than a potential two to 20 day hospital stay.