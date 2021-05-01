Letter: RTA/PAG April 22 Meeting

I would like to applaud Mayor Romero for her essential positions deftly enumerated today at the RTA/PAG meeting. Tucson's future is that of an efficiently multi-mobile integrated cohesive community not a 20th Century car enslave suburban sprawl. Any future tax funded program must substantially support high quality accessible mass transit. Nearly 44% of Tucson surface area is already devoted to the car. Why raise and spend the majority monies raised on new arterials when we hardly can maintain our existing roadways? Today The Mayor challenged the RTA/PAG business as usual; Tucson's best solution may, in fact, do our own sales tax to support our transportation future. Let's see if the threat to walk away changes the RTA/PAG decision process.
Ron Spark, M.D.
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.