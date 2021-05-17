 Skip to main content
Letter: RTA Plan and climate change
Letter: RTA Plan and climate change

Transportation is the number one contributor of greenhouse gas emissions nationwide according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and in the top two for Arizona. That is why it is especially curious that the Pima Association of Governments fails to address the climate crisis, even indirectly, in its Regional Transportation Authority 5-year Transportation Improvement Plan.

This plan should include analysis and prioritization of climate change mitigation and adaption rather than just the mandated air quality review. The carbon emissions associated with particular projects should weigh heavily in which projects are funded and which are not. It should not be about building to maximize “growth.” Those projects with the most significant emissions should be modified or scrapped. We simply cannot afford business as usual. The climate crisis is costing us every day relative to our health and welfare and certainly the future of our communities. It is time for a plan that reflects that reality.

Sandy Bahr

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

