Letter: RTA projects
Steve Kozachik, Regina Romero, and now Bob Cook have all taken their shots at the RTA, whining about the process the Authority uses for large construction projects. Have we all forgotten why the RTA was created. What used to happen was a construction project was planned, had hearings, and was voted on. After that, the politicians did what they wanted and ignored what was voted on. Voters could not trust the government to do what was voted on so the RTA came into being. Steve Kozachik wanted a whole lane removed from the Broadway project. That's not a small change. If someone really wants to make a major change in a project that has already been approved, let them put it back in front of the voters that are paying for it to see if they agree. Everyone needs to wake up and see that all the complaining is an effort to go back to the old ways where the voters are ignored. Don't let it happen Tucson.

Jeff Britt

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

