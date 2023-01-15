Letter: RTA substantial problems

The Star recently published an opinion by Curtis Lueck, a member of the RTA Technical Management Committee outlining steps needed to be taken by the Regional Transportation Authority to garner more support for RTA Next when it comes before the voters in 2026. While these changes are desperately needed, they only nibble around the edges, are not major and will not save RTA Next at the polls.

As long as RTA, and by extension RTA Next, under represents residents of Tucson, giving them only the same voting power as Marana residents (just as an example), refuses to allow members of the Citizens Advisory Committee to openly voice their opinions, refuses to immediately make needed changes to Tucson projects, and fails to reign in the power of its Executive Director, RTA Next should and will fail at the polls.

As they say, without substantial changes, RTA may win this battle but loose the war.

Howard Strause

Foothills