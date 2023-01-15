 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: RTA substantial problems

  • Comments

The Star recently published an opinion by Curtis Lueck, a member of the RTA Technical Management Committee outlining steps needed to be taken by the Regional Transportation Authority to garner more support for RTA Next when it comes before the voters in 2026. While these changes are desperately needed, they only nibble around the edges, are not major and will not save RTA Next at the polls.

As long as RTA, and by extension RTA Next, under represents residents of Tucson, giving them only the same voting power as Marana residents (just as an example), refuses to allow members of the Citizens Advisory Committee to openly voice their opinions, refuses to immediately make needed changes to Tucson projects, and fails to reign in the power of its Executive Director, RTA Next should and will fail at the polls.

As they say, without substantial changes, RTA may win this battle but loose the war.

People are also reading…

Howard Strause

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Letter: Kari Drowning

Letter: Kari Drowning

a quick thank you to Kari Lake. Your election case proved once again to Arizonans and the world that our elections are fair and honest What's …

Letter: Contested elections

Letter: Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections. Is it that they are so. egotistica…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News