Letter: RTA SUCCESS REQUIRES TEAMWORK

Re: the Jan. 23 article "Tucson wants to leave RTA? Good riddance."
I write this letter not as a transportation expert and not to critique the RTA objectives, but as a businessman who has learned through 60 years of architectural experience since 1961 that the success of any enterprise or project depends upon the cooperation and support of all elements of the community which might be involved: civic, public, and private, thus becoming the Project Team.
I am responding to the 1/23 opinion piece by Pima County Supervisor, Steve Christy, Tucson wants to leave RTA? Good riddance. Christy’s comments are counter-productive and childish. The City of Tucson is a major component of our region with which Christy may disagree but without which RTA decisions will be hollow. I can guarantee that if Christy does his job and invests the time, he will discover City officials willing to find solutions and participate in the Team process.
Robert Swaim
East side
