Letter: RTA
Letter: RTA

Re: Opinion by Robert Cook on 1/26/22

While I sympathize with Mr. Cook's view on the need to consider climate change and "social justice" in infrastructure planning, his view of "rapidly changing reality" is not correct. As much as he and others may want people in Tucson to abandon their cars, it will not happen for many years. Over 90% of the population still depends on their automobile to get around town and adding some more buses or extending the street car will not change that in the next 30 years. Electric cars will help the with environmental issues, but that still makes improving road infrastructure in RTA Next the major priority (including the City of Tucson). Setting aside some funds for transit and pedestrian improvements is good, but diverting significant funds from road improvement will only lead to a further economic decline in our region.

Donald Newman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

