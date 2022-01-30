Letter: RTA

I read Supervisor Christy's article on Tucson's threat to leave the RTA. As a Tucson resident, I was hoping for a rational, reasoning of specifics regarding the fallacy of our Tucson leaders' reasons for ending their support. Well, what I read was a flame throwing mess!
Terms like "fabricated and melodramatic outrage", "twisted themselves into pretzels", "throwing elbows and below the belt punches", "the city continues to bully", on and on ad nauseum, Christy has done nothing to enlighten me as to why we should listen to his drivel. He is just another example of why far to many political representatives resort to the "juvenile playground tactics" lamented so much (tongue in cheek, I assume) in his diatribe.
Yes, some of the RTA benefits have come to Tucson, but as a former city council member elsewhere and a resident of Mid-town, have we really received our "fair share"? Christy's rant was useless, much like he seems to be.
Steve Poe
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.