Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that we are all going through this very strange and very scary time, but there is no excuse for other customers to be rude. I had my grocery cart near the vitamins and some older man said to me "move your butt." I was so shocked as I was not blocking anyone or anything. Then another man banged his cart into my leg and scurried away without apologizing. When a nice store employee helped me out I told him about this and he was so taken aback. We are all trying to get through this and we all need to be considerate of others. Grocery shopping is not what it used to be. The stores are working hard to keep us fed so get over your issues and be kind please.
Paulette Brooks
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
