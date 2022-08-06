Letter: Rule of Law or Anarchy: The choice is yours

The United States, since its inception, has been guided by the ideal of the Rule of Law. The Rule of Law has been defined as a principle under which persons, institutions and entities are accountable to laws that are publicly enacted, equally enforced, independently adjudicated and are consistent with principles of human rights. While Arizona’s election laws clearly meet that definition, Trump endorsed candidates like Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have announced that they will not abide by election results unless they are the winners. Refusing to abide by The Rule of Law is not patriotism; it is anarchy. Voting for candidates who refuse to accept election results, unless they win, will not make America great—it will help destroy the institutions and principles that are at the very heart of our system of government.