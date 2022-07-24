 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rule of Law

Pg B-1 of July 20, AZ Star

Thank you for the investigative journalism. I failed when I tried to trace sourcing of a large donation to a different legislator two years ago. You have uncovered some clearly fraudulent contributions. With all the smoke being cast on the integrity of our elections this evidence needs further pursuit. Attorney General Bronovich with his responsibility for the rule of law should follow-up on this evidence; publicize how the law was upheld. Banking records must identify both sides of the original transactions to deposit funds. I cannot get access to those records but an AG subpoena could. Congratulations Richard Ruelas!

Bob Hungate

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

