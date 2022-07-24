Letter: Rule of Law

Thank you for the investigative journalism. I failed when I tried to trace sourcing of a large donation to a different legislator two years ago. You have uncovered some clearly fraudulent contributions. With all the smoke being cast on the integrity of our elections this evidence needs further pursuit. Attorney General Bronovich with his responsibility for the rule of law should follow-up on this evidence; publicize how the law was upheld. Banking records must identify both sides of the original transactions to deposit funds. I cannot get access to those records but an AG subpoena could. Congratulations Richard Ruelas!