As I slow to stop at a yellow light, I genuinely fear being rear-ended. The other day I did so in the right lane as three cars sped past me in the left. Two of them went through the red light. A few weeks ago my car was badly damaged to the tune of $7,000 by a young man who ran a red light, probably while texting. He swore he wasn't drunk. Speed limits mean nothing in Tucson. Stop signs are merely warnings to slow down and look both ways. How did this happen to us? Maybe we should be taking licenses away from scofflaws and get increased ridership on our bus service in the process.
Nan Schubel
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.