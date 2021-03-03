Letter: S.B. 1593 and age discrimination

I and most of my friends are in an age group where we lose things every day: keys, glasses, wallet, house slippers, coffee cup, and the memory of why we walked into the kitchen.
The Legislature’s attempt to change the voting rules assures that the party in power remains so.
S.B. 1593 is sponsored by state Senator Gowan from Sierra Vista. One of his proposals reduces the number of days allowed to return mail-in ballots by approximately 20%. One reason, to quote a Cochise County recorder: “it gives you less time to lose the ballot”!
I believe the good senator has things backward. Most people in my age group do not need less time to lose things! We need more time to find things! I remind him that mail in ballots are very important to my age group, 51% of people in that group vote Republican, and there are a lot of retired people in Sierra Vista.
Michael Burdoo
West side
