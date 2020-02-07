Letter: S.B. 1328: "Let's Starve Planned Parenthood some more"

I’ve supported Planned Parenthood ever since they helped me get affordable contraception against the advances of irresponsible suitors. Fifty years later, I know that Planned Parenthood does more to prevent abortions and promote healthy mothers, babies, and families than all “pro-life” programs combined. And so I was incensed a few years ago when my tax credit for supporting Planned Parenthood was nixed by our holier-than-thou Legislators. Today I learned that a narrow majority of the Appropriations Committee has advanced S. B. 1328, which would use my taxes for Arizona’s 2-1-1 crisis hotline—but only on the condition that they withhold information about abortion or organizations like Planned Parenthood. Talk about throwing the baby out with the bathwater! In this 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the League of Women Voters, I say: “Vote ‘Em Out!”
Mary Price
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.