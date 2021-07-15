Letter: S.W. State Preparedness for COVID mental health

The Arizona Daily Star has published many articles regarding COVID and mental health. This letter is in response to these articles offering a fresh opinion regarding mental health state preparedness.
The southwestern United States (Ariz., Calif., NM, Utah, TX) public mental health systems use evidence-based mental health practices (EBPs) and their combined interventions to treat symptoms from COVID: stress, anxiety, depression, and comorbidity (combination of symptoms). EBPs used include therapy interventions such as acceptance and commitment therapy and comorbidity treatment. The interventions used to treat symptoms is tracked by each state and is publicly available in the U.S. reporting system (URS), with the exception of NM at the time of this writing. The public data suggests the age of the individual during the time of COVID, and their interpersonal development/coping skills, support their level of resilience to COVID. Consider skill development of generation z and baby boomer cohorts.
Kris Milne
Foothills
